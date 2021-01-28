John of Kronstadt: “Is not His Spirit in all who seek for truth?”

“… we often meet our favorite thoughts in others, and it seems to us as though they had been taken away from us, as though they had been new ones and formed our own exclusive property. Presumptuous thoughts! What? Is there not only one God, the Lord of all intellects? Is not His Spirit in all who seek for truth? Have we not one sole Enlightener, ‘who lights every man that comes into the world’ (Jn. 1:9). Glory to the one God, Glory to Him Who loves all and bountifully bestows upon all His spiritual and bodily gifts! Glory to Him who is no respecter of persons and Who reveals the mysteries of His love, omnipotence and wisdom unto babes (cf. Lk. 10:21)!”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

