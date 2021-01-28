January Sixth

.

The most important thing that happened on January sixth was not the thing that might have seemed to be the most important if you were watching any of the news channels.

The most important thing about January sixth was Epiphany. Some may be tempted to argue with that. But here is the thing. The previous administration in Washington D.C. had no power to save you. And the administration that was inaugurated just a few days ago has no power to save you. King Herod has no power to save you. The wise men from the east knew that. Despite all the momentous political events of their day, the wise men only checked in with King Herod briefly, to ask directions, before resuming their journey. After asking their questions they continued on their way to lay their gifts before the Christ Child. God made manifest to us.

January sixth is when the church celebrates The Epiphany of Our Lord Jesus Christ. In Epiphany we commemorate the moment when the Three Wise Men brought to baby Jesus what are the strangest baby shower gifts in all of human history. You can almost hear Mary saying: “Oh, thank you, Gaspar, our little baby is going love this … frankincense! What a shame it is that Joseph and I had decided that we won’t be letting the baby play with fire. And Melchior, what a clever idea it is to give an infant myrrh! He’s only just been born and already he is prepared for his funeral.”

I was being a little facetious just then. Of course, this was not really a baby shower. And the presents that the wise men brought for the Christ Child were intended to point to the purpose of his arrival among us. That’s why the day is called the Epiphany, because it points to Christ’s glory bursting forth. The gifts are meant to draw our attention to this Jesus’ position as priest, and king, and sacrifice. They point to Jesus Christ as God’s Gift freely given to a broken world. A child born to save, born to rule, born to die.

The wise men came because they sought light and understanding for their lives. For many miles and many days they followed the light of the star, not knowing exactly what they would find. They found what they sought in the most unlikely of places. They found what they sought in poor, out of the way Bethlehem. They found they light they sought in the most unlikely human form. They found it in a dependent, helpless infant.

Let us pray that we might have faith like these wise men, that we might follow the light, and that we might be able to find the light, in all those places where we least expect it. Let us look for the potential of God’s presence in each event and in each person of our lives.

May we find Jesus there and give him homage.

