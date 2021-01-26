Skip to content

Lorenzo Scupoli: “no one to rely on except God”

26 January 2021
“Although… it is very important not to rely on our own efforts in the unseen warfare, at the same time, if we merely give up hope of ourselves and despair of ourselves without having found another support, we are certain to flee immediately from the battlefield or to be overcome and taken prisoner by our enemies. Therefore, together with complete renunciation of ourselves, we should plant in our heart a perfect trust in God and a complete confidence in Him. In other words we should feel with our whole heart that we have no one to rely on except God, and that from Him and Him alone can we expect every kind of good, every manner of help, and victory.”

Lorenzo Scupoli, Unseen Warfare

