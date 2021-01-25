Skip to content

Symeon the New Theologian: “Do not follow the wolf instead of the shepherd”

25 January 2021
“… I pray… that you may discern your affairs in a manner pleasing to God and may so act and endeavor that you may find Christ, as He even now cooperates with you, and in time to come will bestow on you abundantly the enjoyment of the illumination that comes from Him. Do not follow the wolf instead of the shepherd (cf. Mt. 7:15), nor enter into a flock that is diseased (cf. Ezek. 34:4). Do not be alone by yourself?”

St. Symeon the New Theologian, Discourses

