Cyril of Alexandria: “the holy and life-giving and bloodless sacrifice”

“We celebrate the holy and life-giving and bloodless sacrifice in the churches, not in the belief that the offering is the body of an ordinary man like ourselves, and similarly with the precious blood, but instead accepting that it has become the very own body and blood of the Word who endows all things with life. The Savior Himself testifies to this when He says: ‘The flesh is of no avail; it is the spirit that gives life’ (Jn. 6:63). Because it became the Word’s own flesh it is therefore regarded as life-giving and actually is so.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

