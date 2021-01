Gregory of Nyssa: “one who has turned to the world and feels its anxieties”

.

“It is impossible that one who has turned to the world and feels its anxieties, and engages his heart in the wish to please men, can fulfill that first and great commandment of the Master, ‘You shall love God with all your heart and with all your strength’ (Mt. 22:37).”

St. Gregory of Nyssa

