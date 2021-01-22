Skip to content

John of Kronstadt: “do not at least be ashamed”

22 January 2021
“Christ, the Son of God, the Most Holy God, ‘is not ashamed to call us sinners brethren’ (Heb. 2:11); therefore do not at least be ashamed to call brothers and sisters poor, obscure, simple people, whether they be your relatives according to the flesh or not, do not be proud in your intercourse with them, do not despise them, for we are all actually brothers in Christ ? we were all born of water and the Spirit in the baptismal font and became children of God; we are all called Christians, we are all nourished with the Body and Blood of the Son of God, the Savior of the world, the sacraments of the Church are celebrated over all of us, we all pray the Lord’s prayer, equally calling God our Father.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

