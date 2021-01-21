Maximos the Confessor: “the power of evil rising up against him through the passions”

“When any devout philosopher fortified with virtue and spiritual knowledge, or with ascetic practice and contemplation, sees the power of evil rising up against him through the passions, like the king of the Assyrians rising up against Hezekiah (cf. II Kgs. 18:13-16; Isa. 36:1-2), he is aware that only with God’s help can he escape. He invokes God’s mercy by crying out silently and striving to advance still further in virtue and knowledge; and he receives as an ally, or rather as his salvation, an angel, that is, one of the higher principles of wisdom and knowledge, who cuts off ‘every mighty man, warrior, leader and commander in the camp’ (II Chr. 32:21).”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

