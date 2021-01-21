Skip to content

Gregory of Sinai: “the patience bestowed by God”

21 January 2021
“With regards to patience the Lord says, ‘You will gain possession of your souls through your patient endurance’ (Lk. 21:19). He did not say “through your fasting” or “through your vigils”. I refer to the patience bestowed by God, which is the queen of virtues, the foundation of courageous actions. It is patience that is peace amid strife, serenity amid distress, and a steadfast base for those who acquire it. Once you have attained it with the help of Christ Jesus, no swords and spears, no attacking armies, not even the ranks of demons, the dark phalanx of hostile powers, will be able to do you any harm.”

St. Gregory of Sinai, The Philokalia

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
