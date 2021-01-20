Goodbye Mr. Trump

Goodbye Mr. Trump. You have always been too full of yourself to be a perfect choice for president. But narcissism is no less a character trait of the gang replacing you. You easily were the best candidate in 2016 and in 2020. Even though I think some of your policies were wrong-headed, and other good policies were not pursued as vigorously as I would have liked, here is where you excelled. You obviously love the country you led. Your opponents only love the dystopia they hope to create after they’ve finished wrecking the country we once were. And you honored the ordinary people who are the country’s heart on soul. The ordinary people supported you because they believed that you meant it. You are being replaced by a group of elitists who refer to those same people as “deplorable”. You will be missed.

