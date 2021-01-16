Paul Craig Roberts: “Don’t Fall for the Establishment’s Tall Tales”

.

“By censoring communication, criminalizing the First Amendment, and controlling explanations, the elite are trapping us in a matrix of lies. The willingness of such a large percentage of the population, not only in America but throughout the Western World, to live in a world of lies and be happy is extraordinary.

“Peoples whose ancestors created freedom for them have turned their backs on freedom. Instead they enjoy the pleasure of being superior by denouncing white people—which means themselves—as racists and denouncing the President of the United States and his supporters as “enemies of democracy.”

“What the entire world needs to understand is that the evidence of electoral fraud–a stolen American Presidential Election–has never been presented except to a few legislators in the swing states. The media have not presented the evidence to the public, have not provided evaluations of the evidence by alternative experts. Instead the media has declared with one voice repeadedly: “There is no evidence.”

Paul Craig Roberts

Read the whole article here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.