Nicon of Optina: “

.

“As is written in the Gospel, nobody knows the time of the coming of the

Antichrist. But there are already signs that he will come soon. Seeing the

persecution against the faith and the striving to destroy it, and also much

else, we must think that this time is approaching. But still it is impossible to

say anything exactly.”

Hieromartyr Nicon of Optina

