Dmitry Medvedev: “cyber totalitarianism that is gradually overwhelming society”

“A question arises: who are those supreme judges that decided that they, of their own volition and based on their own rules – but, in fact, guided by their political preferences, can deprive the country’s president of the opportunity to communicate with an audience of many millions?

“Whether Trump is good or bad, he is his country’s national, and, furthermore, an official who enjoys the trust of nearly half of Americans. Thus, it turns out that several technological corporations located in California got an appetite for power and thought it possible to juggle with news and facts to suit their own political preferences. This is but a blatant censorship!

“Dictating their own terms, they have sought to substitute for state institutions, encroaching on their mandates, aggressively imposing their views on a great number of people, leaving them no other choice; while the 75 million of Trump’s voters and hundreds of millions of his subscribers were left out of their “choice.”

“These were simply labeled as insecure. Isn’t it, indeed, a spectre of cyber totalitarianism that is gradually overwhelming society, taking away from it (and potentially the entire world) the opportunity to see the reality for what it is?”

Dmitry Medvedev, Former Russian president (2008 – 2012) and prime minister (2012 – 2020)

