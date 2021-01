Cyril of Jerusalem: “be warned, my friend”

.

“So, be warned, my friend. I have given you the signs of the antichrist.

Do not merely store them in your memory. Pass them on to everyone without

stint. If you have a child after the flesh, teach them to him forthwith.

And if you have become a godparent, forewarn your godchild, lest he should

take the false christ for the True. For “the mystery of lawlessness doth

already work.”

St. Cyril of Jerusalem

.

.

.

.

.

.