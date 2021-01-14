Nikolai Velimirovich: “You seem a little frightened”

.

“You seem a little frightened,” … “You have read the Revelation of Saint John and now you are overcome with fear. It seems to you that the worst horrors described there refer exactly to our time. Someone has interpreted for you that those fearsome dragons and beasts are already in the world – both the red dragon in the form of socialism, and the black, ten-horned one in the form of freemasonry, and the two-headed one in the form of heresies…

“The Apocalypse is the book which, I think, has a prophetic meaning for all Christian generations until the end of time. This is why each generation has applied the meaning of that book to its own time. At any point in time, some beast or other has always reared its head against Christ’s faith. Armored with all the weapons of the world and godlessness, each of those beasts rose, inflated itself, roamed, spewed poison, but in the end, each of those beats fell apart and was scattered into ashes. And each time the Almighty Christ remained the Victor over each appearing beast of the apocalypse.

“Thus it was throughout the ages; thus it will be in the last times, before God’s Judgement. Read carefully what the seer of the Apocalypse says – how all the beasts and all the dragons and all the authorities of lies will rise against the Lamb of God will defeat them all because that Lamb is the Lord of lords and the King of kings.

“What else do you want aside from such a guarantee of Christ’s victory? Christ is represented as the Lamb here. In worldly wars for property and land, one never knows ahead of time who will win, and still, many warriors on both sides fight bravely and with hope. And we lead a spiritual warfare, where our victory has already been guaranteed by God Himself. It has been prophesied, foretold and confirmed by many victories which have already taken place; victories of the undefeatable Christ over all the apostles of lies and organizations of darkness.

“Is this the last one? Who knows? He has said He has said, ‘Nobody knows that day or hour, neither the angels in heaven, but My Father alone.’ Is this the last war for Christ and against Christ? Even if it was the last one, let us rejoice and be glad all the more! Because even though the battles of that last war will be the heaviest, the wreaths will be the brightest. The last war will bring the last and most magnificent victory of the Lamb. Who among Christians would not wish to be a partaker of that very victory of victories?

“So fear not. The victory of Christ’s faith has already been established as stronger than the foundations of the universe. According to His will, He is delaying His final victory; perhaps so that as great a number as possible of human eyes can see it, both from heaven and from earth, and so that as great a number as possible of hearts can rejoice in it.”

Bishop Nikolai Velimirovich, “To the ‘Brotherhood of Saint John’, – about Apocalyptic Events in our Time”

