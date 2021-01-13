“You may be in an abusive relationship if they…”

This isn’t something made up. It is a tool created by the Workplace Mental Health Institute to help you decide if the relationship you are in is abusive. Take a look at it. If you are a middle or working class American, ask yourself whether those statements on the wheel are true about your relationship with the establishment that rules us.

Yeah, I know! We are in an abusive relationship. Something needs to change.

