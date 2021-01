Columba of Iona: “what will happen in the latter days of the world”

“Hearken, hearken to what will happen in the latter days of the world ! There

will be great wars ; unjust laws will be enacted; the Church will be despoiled

of her property ; people will read and write a great deal ; but charity and

humility will be laughed to scorn, and the common people will believe in

false ideas.”

St. Columba of Iona, sixth century

