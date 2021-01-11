Patriarch Kirill: “the ability to totally control human behaviour”

“Digital technologies are able to create tools that provide total control over the person,” said Patriarch Kirill. “Nothing like this could have happened in the past. Human thought, technical civilization today have reached a level where, by implementing digital technologies, it is possible to ensure total control over the human person. Not just observing a person, but managing human behaviour.

“He reminded that the book of Apocalypse speaks of total control over the person, accompanied by the coming of the antichrist.

“These words are not used there, but it is quite clear from the content that we are talking about the ability to totally control human behaviour,” said the Primate of the ROC. “It says that the seal of the antichrist will be placed on a person’s forehead, and without this seal, it will be impossible to buy, sell or participate in any social relations – a person will be doomed.”

“The head of the ROC explained that he cited the example of the Apocalypse and the Antichrist, “to convince those people who may not have thought about it yet, that the maximum development of total control over man means slavery, and everything will depend on who will be the master of these slaves.”

“That is why the Church is categorically against the use of digital technologies in ensuring total control over the human person,” said Patriarch Kirill.”

