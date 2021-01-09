“The Congress Has No Clothes”

.

“I think for most of us who were watching, we simply had an overwhelming feeling of Schadenfreude — seeing the political elite that’s been selling us down the river and making our lives hell for decades for once the ones cowering in fear. This was most especially true of the Democrats, who got a taste of their own medicine after endlessly excusing and justifying BLM and Antifa violence over the past four years.”

And later,

“For me, the Capitol occupation was a spontaneous and dramatic expression of the white working class’ frustration with the Washington establishment and an indication that they won’t tolerate a return to business as usual. The Democrats — and more than a few Republicans — blocked and worked against Trump’s agenda from the day he took office. Stealing the election was merely the final prong in their assault on him and on the wishes of ordinary Americans. If Washington doesn’t begin to take populist demands seriously, violence is inevitable.

“Additionally, the occupation was a show of strength; it showed what a crowd of angry white Right-wingers — usually regarded as well-behaved and docile, which has always been one of the failings of our people — can do when they decide to take action. The Swamp had better take notice of this, not only in order to win elections but to defuse the pressure cooker in Middle America that led to Wednesday’s explosion of violence in the first place. This means they have to stop attributing the fact that working-class whites aren’t on board with their agenda to the influence of scapegoats like Trump or conspiracy theories and instead finally recognize that our nation’s yeomanry have legitimate grievances that won’t go away just because Trump does.

“For its part, the American Left, which now has Biden as its figurehead, really has no moral authority whatsoever to condemn the Capitol occupation given that they’ve been bending over backward to excuse the violence of BLM and Antifa for years now.”

John Morgan, The Unz Review

Read the whole article here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.