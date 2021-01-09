Dionysius: “the symbols convey the sacred”

“By dying to sin in baptism one could say mystically that he shares in the death of Christ Himself (cf. II Tim. 2:11). Join me in observing how appropriately the symbols convey the sacred. To us death is not, as others imagine, a complete dissolution of being. It is, rather, the separation of two parts which had been linked together. It brings the soul into what for us is an invisible realm where it, in the loss of the body, becomes formless. And the body is hidden in earth and undergoes a change from its corporeal shape and is withdrawn from its human appearance. Now because of this it is quite appropriate to hide the initiate completely in the water as an image of this death and this burial where form is dissolved. This symbolic lesson therefore sacredly leads the one who is baptized into the mystery that by his triple immersion he imitates, as far as the imitation of God is possible to men, the divine death of One Who was three days and nights in the tomb, the life-giving Jesus, in Whom, according to the mysterious and hidden tradition of Scripture, the ruler of this world found nothing. Next they put bright clothes on the initiate. His courage and his likeness to God, his firm trust toward the One, make him indifferent to contrary things. Order descends upon disorder within him. Form takes over from formlessness. Light shines through all his life.”

St. Dionysius (Pseudo-Dionysius)

