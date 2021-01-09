Cyril of Alexandria: “baptized … into the Holy Trinity Itself”

“…those who have attained adoption as sons of God through faith in Christ are baptized not into anything belonging to the created order but into the Holy Trinity Itself, through the mediation of the Word, who on the one hand joined what is human to Himself by means of the flesh that was united to Him, and on the other was joined by nature to Him who had begotten Him, since He was by nature God. Thus what is servile rises up to the level of sonship through participation in Him who is Son in reality, called and, as it were, promoted to the rank which the Son possesses by nature. That is why we are called offspring of God and are such, for we have experienced a rebirth by faith through the Spirit.”

Cyril of Alexandria, Commentary on John

