Paul Craig Roberts: “The struggle is not Democrats vs. Republican”

“People who think in terms of party politics have no likelihood of understanding the situation. The struggle is not Democrats vs. Republicans. or red states vs. blue states. It is the Establishment against the people.”

“Everyone who was not at the US Capitol building on January 6, which is the entire world except the Trump supporters, has been brainwashed, by a corrupt, despicable collection of media whores serving an Establishment of Oligarchs, that Donald Trump intended an insurrection, but it was defeated. By Whom?

“It was Trump who called out the National Guard and who told his supporters to leave the Capitol and to go home.

“What kind of people can present this as an insurrection that requires Trump’s removal from office and prosecution? The answer is totally evil people who have not only the United States but the entire Western World in their clutches.

“The Western World is dead. It is now Mordor.”

Paul Craig Roberts

More here. It’s very much worth reading

