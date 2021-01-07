“the questions … honest conservatives, must ask themselves”

Why should we keep voting for faithless Republicans like these?

.

“Conservatives have been voting for Republican politicians for decades, and yet there isn’t a shred of evidence that doing so has advanced the conservative agenda a millimeter.

“Quite the contrary, there is mountainous, incalculable, ubiquitous evidence that the country has steadily moved, and continues to move, leftward. Due to space constraints, however, I won’t bother going back decades. I’ll keep it simple and just focus on . . . 2020.

“Consider all that has occurred since just last March.

“Almost overnight, the country bequeathed to us by the generation that, in the midst of a smallpox epidemic, fought and defeated the most powerful empire in the world in order to be a self-governing union of sovereign states subjected itself to a nationwide internment.

“The United State of America became the Interned States of America as the Constitution of the old Republic was indefinitely revoked, the economy crushed, and “the little platoons”—as Burke called those buffers between the individual and the state, those forms of community that constitute civil society and make human flourishing possible—were radically undermined.

“All of this immeasurable economic, psychological, and socio-cultural damage was executed in the name of combatting a coronavirus that, having a survival rate of 98.2 percent, is no less dangerous than seasonal influenza for most people.

“Then, two months after the internment began, Black Lives Matter and Antifa violence exploded throughout hundreds of American cities. Police stood down as they and, crucially, their supporters were victimized by thugs. The White House itself was besieged as monuments to American heroes and other symbols of Western civilization were vandalized and destroyed with impunity while both the street thugs who were directly culpable for the destruction as well as those who funded this campaign escaped the punishment that they deserved.

“Despite months of warnings that mail-in voting would lead to massive election fraud, the world watched, and continues to watch, as an unprecedentedly high number of Americans, higher than any number ever to have voted for a presidential candidate, have their votes stolen.

“This happened in a country, a majority of whose state legislatures and governors are Republican, with a Republican president, a Republican-controlled Senate, and a Supreme Court dominated by Republican appointees.

“Big Tech has systematically suppressed anyone and everyone who has dared to expose the conventional narratives surrounding the virus, Black Lives Matter, and the Great Steal of 2020.

“And it continues to happen in a country with a Republican president, a Republican-controlled Senate, a Supreme Court dominated by Republican appointees, and a majority of whose state legislatures and governors are Republican.

“The Republicans, along with Big Conservative media, not only did not prevent it; in many ways, they encouraged it.

“So why exactly is it imperative to vote Republican? How, exactly, will Republicans stop the Left, and stop them from doing what, exactly?

“These are the questions that honest people, and honest conservatives, must ask themselves—even though the questions are self-evidently rhetorical.”

Jack Kerwick, AMGreatness

Read more here.

