Cyril of Alexandria: “the flesh that is receptive of death”

.

“The Word of God the Father is impassible and immortal. For the divine and ineffable nature transcends suffering and it is this which endows all things with life and is superior to corruption and anything that normally causes us grief. Yet even though the Word of God the Father is these things in His essential being, He made His own the flesh that is receptive of death, that by means of that which is accustomed to suffering He might take these sufferings to Himself on our behalf and for our sake and deliver all of us from both corruption and death, having as God endowed His own body with life and become ‘the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep’ (I Cor. 15:20) and the firstborn from the dead.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

.

.

.

.

.

.

.