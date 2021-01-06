This is what happens when you’ve normalized politically motivated violence.

I do not condone violence or destruction of property. However a little context is called for. The most widespread and destructive riots of the last half century took place over the summer in cities across this land. The media called them “mostly peaceful,” politicians catered to their demands, and barely anyone was charged for it. Now, after an obviously fraudulent election, and after all other avenues of protest were blocked, some highly provoked Trump supporters have chosen to have a “mostly peaceful” protest of their own. Today’s events are the predictable outcome of Democrats having normalized politically motivated violence. I’m not sure that even this will be enough to let our faithless leaders understand what they unleashed in 2020. They will undoubtedly refuse to acknowledge their part in creating this moment. After the president-select is sworn in, a couple weeks from now, the Democrats will probably use this as an excuse to double down on their oppressive wishlist of policies. Including more censorship, and more restriction of constitutionally guaranteed rights.

It is deeply saddening what is happening in our country today.

Lord God Almighty, you have made all the peoples of the earth for your glory, to serve you in freedom and in peace: Give to the people of our country a zeal for justice and the strength of forbearance, that we may use our liberty in accordance with your gracious will; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

