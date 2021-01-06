John of Kronstadt: “only the Son reveals the Father”

.

“As the word of the man reveals what is in his mind and heart (reveals the mind ? unseen, dominating, creating), and as the breath proceeds from the man through the word, revealing the mind or the thought, so, somewhat similarly, the Word of God reveals to us the Father ? that great all-creating Mind ? and, through the Word, the Holy Spirit, the life-giving Spirit, Who is the power of the Highest, eternally proceeds from the Father and is revealed to men. ‘The power of the Highest shall overshadow you’ (Lk. 1:35). Now the words of the Savior are comprehensible: ‘No man knows the Son but the Father; neither knows any man the Father save the Son, and he to whomsoever the Son will reveal Him’ (Mt. 11:27). That is, only the Son reveals the Father to men, as our word reveals our thought hidden in the soul. Such is the closeness of the union between the Father and the Son! And every Person has His particular dominion and His own, so to say, work. And, therefore, the Lord said to His disciples: ‘If I do not go away, the Comforter will not come to you; but if I depart I will send Him to you’ (Jn. 16:7). Glory to You, Son of God, Who has revealed to us the Mystery of the Most Holy Trinity ? the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit! Your Word is truth; we live by all and each separate word of Yours. They are our sweetness, peace, and life; especially the words concerning the Comforter.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

.

.

.

.

.

.

.