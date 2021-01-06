Skip to content

Cicero: “treason from within”

6 January 2021
Marcus Tullius Cicero

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.”

  1. ctmiller8492 permalink
    6 January 2021 7:08 pm

    If the worst comes to pass it will be the fault of the crooked Democrats who succeeded in stealing the election, the spineless Supreme Court who failed to do their duty, and unfaithful Republicans who failed to do what is right.

