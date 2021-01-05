Maximos the Confessor: ” the substance of virtue in each person”

“There can be no doubt that the one Word of God is the substance of virtue in each person. For our Lord Jesus Christ Himself is the substance of all the virtues, as it is written: ‘This one God made our wisdom, our justice, our sanctification and redemption’ (I Cor. 1:30). These things of course are said about Him absolutely, since He is wisdom and righteousness and sanctification itself. They are not, as in our case, simply attributed to Him, as for example in the expression, a ‘wise man’ or a ‘just man’. It is evident that every person who participates in virtue as a matter of habit unquestionably participates in God, the substance of the virtues.”

St. Maximos the Confessor

