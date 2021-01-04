Hieromonk Gabriel: “the most urgent and troubling of the signs of the times”

.

“And this brings us to what in my opinion is the most urgent and troubling of the signs of the times: “Because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold” (Matthew 24:12). If our love for the Lord was pure and fervent, our hearts would be utterly unable to be touched by distress or dismay at the crumbling of that which, after all, has always been earthly and fleeting. But our iniquities have bound us to this world, and have made our hearts cold toward the coming of the Kingdom of Heaven. For as our Lord said: “No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other” (Matthew 6:24). And so to whatever extent the signs of the times provoke fear or anger in our hearts, to that same extent we must realize that we have fallen under the sway of our passions and have given our love to this world rather the Kingdom of God.”

…

“We are so quick to believe the worst about one another. We are so quick to interpret what we see and hear in the worst possible light, looking upon one another not with maximal charity but with maximal suspicion. More and more we are disposed to see those with whom we disagree not merely as wrong or mistaken, but as wicked and evil. We view them not as souls whom Christ died in order to save, but rather as enemies whom it is our task to destroy. And we regard all of this as the fruit of wisdom and insight.

“But the ascetic teaching of the Church repeatedly warns us that such a state is in fact precisely what the demons are trying so hard to produce in us. The very name devil comes from the Greek word for “the slanderer.” The name is well earned. There is no truth they will not twist, nor any lie they will not employ, in their ceaseless attempt to turn us aside from the clear and simple path to salvation laid out by the Lord Himself in Luke 6:35-38:

‘But love ye your enemies, and do good, and lend, hoping for nothing again; and your reward shall be great, and ye shall be the children of the Highest: for he is kind unto the unthankful and to the evil. Be ye therefore merciful, as your Father also is merciful. Judge not, and ye shall not be judged: condemn not, and ye shall not be condemned: forgive, and ye shall be forgiven: Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again.'”

Hieromonk Gabriel

Read more here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.