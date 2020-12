Viktor Orban: “If Europe is not going to be populated by Europeans”

“If Europe is not going to be populated by Europeans in the future and we take this as given, then we are speaking about an exchange of populations, to replace the population of Europeans with others. There are political forces in Europe who want a replacement of population for ideological or other reasons”

Viktor Orban, President of Hungary

Source

