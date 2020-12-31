Catherine Austin Fitts: “This is an economic war”

It has seemed obvious to me for some time that the COVID-19 pandemic is not a medical event but a media event. To put it differently, if it had never been hyped in the oligarch controlled media, few people in the world would have noticed anything amiss, and everyday life today would be nearly unchanged from what it was in 2019.

Catherine Austin Fitts is an investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co. and as United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing during the George H.W. Bush Administration. She has some interesting things to say about what she sees going on, not only in the pandemic, but in the bigger picture. It is an eye opening interview with someone who has had the opportunity to get an insiders view, or at least more of an insider’s view than I’ll ever have. What she is describing is something that has to be satanically inspired.

