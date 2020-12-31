Skip to content

Catherine Austin Fitts: “This is an economic war”

31 December 2020
tags: , , , , , , , , ,

It has seemed obvious to me for some time that the COVID-19 pandemic is not a medical event but a media event. To put it differently, if it had never been hyped in the oligarch controlled media, few people in the world would have noticed anything amiss, and everyday life today would be nearly unchanged from what it was in 2019.

Catherine Austin Fitts is an investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co. and as United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing during the George H.W. Bush Administration. She has some interesting things to say about what she sees going on, not only in the pandemic, but in the bigger picture. It is an eye opening interview with someone who has had the opportunity to get an insiders view, or at least more of an insider’s view than I’ll ever have. What she is describing is something that has to be satanically inspired.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Politics/Current events
One Comment leave one →
  1. nitinsingh permalink
    31 December 2020 2:27 pm

    V different topic you choose to write n Vedio anyway great post thnx to share this lovely post.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: