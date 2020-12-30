Light and Peace

“Nevertheless the gloom will not be upon her who is distressed,…

“The people who walked in darkness

Have seen a great light;

Those who dwelt in the land of the shadow of death,

Upon them a light has shined. …

“For unto us a Child is born,

Unto us a Son is given;

And the government will be upon His shoulder.

And His name will be called

Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God,

Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”

The excerpts above are from the ninth chapter of Isaiah. This passage was written nearly three thousand years ago. It was a message of hope, a promise of God to the people who were God’s own. We live in the time of the fulfillment of that promise, for the Light has come into the world. The Light that is Christ. In him God has become one of us.

Because Jesus has come does mean that we do not know darkness. Each of us has had to face times of suffering and sorrow, doubt and fear. Times when we felt “in the dark.” We have all walked through that valley of darkness when we could not see what lay ahead. Even now we may find ourselves on that shadowy path. The coming of Jesus does not remove the darkness as suddenly as we might like, but because He is here, Emmanuel, God with us, we are not alone. He is with us in the midst of our darkness, and though our eyes may be blinded at times, we can be assured that the Light stands among us. And so we see, perhaps not with our physical eyes, or with our minds, but with faith, with confidence and faith that the promise will be fulfilled. Ponder the words of Julian of Norwich whose statement of faith we might want to make our own. Because Jesus, our Light and our Peace, stands in the midst of the darkness, we can say with Julian of Norwich, “All will be well, and all will be well, and every kind of thing will be well.”

