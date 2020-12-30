Cyril of Alexandria: “the last Adam”

“… the assertion that the Word dwelt in us (cf. Jn. 1:14) is a useful one because it also reveals to us a very deep mystery. For we are all in Christ. The common element of humanity is summed up in His person, which is also why He was called the last Adam: He enriched our common nature with everything conducive to joy and glory just as the first Adam impoverished it with everything bringing corruption and gloom. This is precisely why the Word dwelt in all of us by dwelling in a single human being, so that through that one being who was ‘designated Son of God in power according to the Spirit of holiness’ (Rom. 1:4) the whole of humanity might be raised up to His status so that the verse, “I said, you are gods and all of you sons of the Most High” (Ps. 82:6) might through applying to one of us come to apply to us all.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

