Ignatius (Brianchaninov): “carnal wishes as inalienable properties of the human body”

29 December 2020
“They are very mistaken. Those who recognize carnal wishes as inalienable properties of the human body, and their satisfaction as a natural necessity, are mistaken in their doom. No! The human body has descended to become like the bodies of cattle and animals, because of the fall. Naturally, carnal wishes are to the fallen nature, as the properties of an ailment are to an ailment, but they are unnatural to human nature in the state in which it was created. “

St. Ignatius (Brianchaninov)

