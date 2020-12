Maximos the Confessor: “we have God to share our sufferings”

“If God suffers in the flesh when He is made man, should we not rejoice when we suffer, for we have God to share our sufferings? This shared suffering confers the kingdom on us. For he spoke truly who said, ‘If we suffer with Him, then we shall also be glorified with Him’ (Rom. 8:17).”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

