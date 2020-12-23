Peter of Damaskos: “when You will come with power and great, incomprehensible glory”

“Lord Jesus Christ, Son and Logos of God, the most tender name of our salvation, great is Your glory, great are Your works, marvelous are Your words, ‘sweeter also than honey and the honeycomb’ (Ps. 19:10). Glory to You, O Lord, glory to You. Who can glorify and hymn Your coming in the flesh, Your goodness, power, wisdom, Your life in this world and Your teaching? And how is it that Your holy commandments teach us the life of virtue so naturally and so easily? Who, having understood Your commandments and other sayings, will not be astonished when he perceives Your boundless wisdom? For You are the wisdom of God, the life of all, the joy of angels, the ineffable light, the resurrection of the dead, the good shepherd ‘who gives His life for the sheep’ (Jn. 10:11). I hymn Your transfiguration, crucifixion, burial, resurrection, ascension, Your enthronement at the right hand of God the Father, the descent of the Holy Spirit and Your future advent, when You will come with power and great, incomprehensible glory.”

St. Peter of Damaskos, The Philokalia

