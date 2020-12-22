“It takes a toll to have this much evil bombard our lives”

“The list of insults and threats made against President Trump, and all of us, is insanely long, often gruesome, and growing by the day. It seems everyone wants to get in on the act, including the speaker of the House, who alluded to fumigating Trump out of the White House while the Presidential Wannabe posted a video of his dogs ripping apart a toy that was the likeness of Donald Trump.

“It takes a toll to have this much evil bombard our lives.

“And there’s much more in store. The left wants to silence us permanently and completely, never to rise to power again. And it’s on the threshold of pulling it off.

“No one should underestimate what leftists intend to do if they gain more power nor think America is immune to the kind of horrors that occur elsewhere in the world. “Everything is on the table,” including arrest and execution.

“And yet, throughout this endless nightmare, we often speak with bravado about how we’re not going to take it much longer, as if all of what’s unfolded is somehow not quite enough to break our passivity. But with each passing day, we do take it, expressing rage, panic, desperation, shock, fear, and confusion as we go.

“We’re told to stand strong, hold the line, and fight for Trump. And we want to. Desperately. But what does that mean in actuality? Many of us don’t know what to do. This isn’t about pre–Election Day rallies or volunteering for the Trump campaign. We’re in dark and dangerous waters barreling toward an illegitimate presidency littered with Marxists.”

Carol Brown, The American Thinker

