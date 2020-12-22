Dionysius: “Jesus Himself… obediently submitted”

“Jesus Himself… obediently submitted to the wishes of God the Father as arranged by the angels. It was the angels who announced to Joseph the Father’s arrangements regarding the withdrawal into Egypt and the return to Judea (Mt. 2:13, 19-22). The commands of the Father were given to Jesus Himself by the angels. I do not need to remind you of the sacred tradition concerning the angel who comforted Jesus (Lk. 22:43, Mt. 4:11) or of the fact that because of His generous work for our salvation He Himself entered the order of revealers and is called the ‘angel of great counsel’ (Is. 9:6 LXX). Indeed, when He announced what He knew of the Father, was it not as an angel?”

St. Dionysius the Areopagite (Pseudo-Dionysius)

