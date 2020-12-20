Lorenzo Scupoli: “He is calling you to His divine supper”

“I want to indicate to you a powerful weapon in spiritual warfare, namely, the most holy sacrament of the Eucharist. This sacrament is the highest among sacraments, and is the most powerful and effective of all spiritual weapons? This sacrament is Christ’s blood itself, and His flesh itself, in which Christ is Himself present as God? When we partake of the Eucharist? our Lord Christ Himself strikes down our enemies through us, or in company with us. For he who eats Christ’s flesh and drinks His blood abides with Christ, and He in him, as He said: ‘He that eats my flesh, and drinks my blood, dwells in Me, and I in him’ (Jn. 6:56). Therefore, when we overcome the enemies, it is the blood of Christ which overcomes, as it is written in Revelation: ‘and they overcame him’ (the slanderous devil) ‘by the blood of the Lamb’ (Rev. 12:11)? He is calling you to His divine supper in His unceasing and unchanging love for you. At times He even forces you to approach it by fearful admonitions, reminding you of His words? ‘except you eat the flesh of the Son of man, and drink His blood, you have no life in you’ (Jn. 6:53); and just as He does not shut to you the door of His mercy, so He does not turn His face away from you, even though, in your sins, you are a leper, weak, blind, poor, a slave to all passions and vices.”

Lorenzo Scupoli, Unseen Warfare

