Maximos the Confessor: “The food of that blessed life”

19 December 2020
“If… Adam had trusted in God and been nourished from the tree of life (Gn. 2:9)? he would not have set aside the immortality that had been granted. For such immortality is eternally preserved by participation in life, since all life is genuine and preserved by appropriate food. The food of that blessed life is ‘the bread that came down from heaven and gives life to the world’ (Jn. 6:33), just as the inerrant Word Himself declares about Himself in the Gospels.”

St. Maximos the Confessor

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
