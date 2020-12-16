Skip to content

Justice Thomas: “This is the end of Democracy, John.”

16 December 2020
tags: , , , , , ,
Chief Justice John Roberts

.

“Hal, as you know I am a clerk for one of the Justices on SCOTUS. Today was like nothing we have ever seen. The justices are arguing loudly behind closed doors.

The Justices met in a closed and sealed room, as is standard.

Usually it is very calm, however today we could hear screaming all the way down the hall.

They met in person, because they didn’t trust telephonic meeting as secure.

Chief Justice Roberts was screaming

“Are you going to be responsible for the rioting if we hear this case?”

“Don’t tell me about Bush v. Gore, we weren’t dealing with riots then”

“You are forgetting what your role here is Neil, and I don’t want to hear from the two junior justices anymore. I will tell you how you will vote.”

Justice Clarence Thomas says “This is the end of Democracy, John.”

When they left the room, Roberts, the Libs and Kavanugh had big smiles. Alito and Thomas were visibly upset. ACB and Gorsuch didn’t seem fazed at all.”

Source

.

Justice Clarence Thomas

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Politics/Current events
8 Comments leave one →
  1. Chip permalink
    16 December 2020 12:31 pm

    Holy mackerel! Protect your friend. cp

    Reply
  2. Tim Shey permalink
    16 December 2020 3:14 pm

    Some of these Supreme Court Justices should be more worried about the wrath of God.

    Reply
  3. Chip Prehn permalink
    16 December 2020 3:41 pm

    What do you make of this? If it is true, we are in major doo-doo, Celia.

    Reply
  4. Tim Shey permalink
    16 December 2020 4:15 pm

    Psalm 36:1: “The transgression of the wicked saith within my heart, that there is no fear of God before his eyes.”

    Reply
  5. Tim Shey permalink
    16 December 2020 5:26 pm

    I reblogged this on my High Plains Drifter blog.

    Reply
  6. John permalink
    16 December 2020 6:51 pm

    Dover Beach
    By Matthew Arnold
    The sea is calm tonight.
    The tide is full, the moon lies fair
    Upon the straits; on the French coast the light
    Gleams and is gone; the cliffs of England stand,
    Glimmering and vast, out in the tranquil bay.
    Come to the window, sweet is the night-air!
    Only, from the long line of spray
    Where the sea meets the moon-blanched land,
    Listen! you hear the grating roar
    Of pebbles which the waves draw back, and fling,
    At their return, up the high strand,
    Begin, and cease, and then again begin,
    With tremulous cadence slow, and bring
    The eternal note of sadness in.

    Sophocles long ago
    Heard it on the Ægean, and it brought
    Into his mind the turbid ebb and flow
    Of human misery; we
    Find also in the sound a thought,
    Hearing it by this distant northern sea.

    The Sea of Faith
    Was once, too, at the full, and round earth’s shore
    Lay like the folds of a bright girdle furled.
    But now I only hear
    Its melancholy, long, withdrawing roar,
    Retreating, to the breath
    Of the night-wind, down the vast edges drear
    And naked shingles of the world.

    Ah, love, let us be true
    To one another! for the world, which seems
    To lie before us like a land of dreams,
    So various, so beautiful, so new,
    Hath really neither joy, nor love, nor light,
    Nor certitude, nor peace, nor help for pain;
    And we are here as on a darkling plain
    Swept with confused alarms of struggle and flight,
    Where ignorant armies clash by night.

    Reply

Trackbacks

  1. A Dream about JFK and his daughter Caroline | The Road
  2. SCOTUS Justice Thomas: ”This is the end of Democracy, John.” — Dover Beach | Richard's Watch

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: