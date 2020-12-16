Justice Thomas: “This is the end of Democracy, John.”

Chief Justice John Roberts

“Hal, as you know I am a clerk for one of the Justices on SCOTUS. Today was like nothing we have ever seen. The justices are arguing loudly behind closed doors.



The Justices met in a closed and sealed room, as is standard.

Usually it is very calm, however today we could hear screaming all the way down the hall.

They met in person, because they didn’t trust telephonic meeting as secure.

Chief Justice Roberts was screaming

“Are you going to be responsible for the rioting if we hear this case?”

“Don’t tell me about Bush v. Gore, we weren’t dealing with riots then”