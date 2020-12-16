After election 2020 there may well not be a next time.

When those charged with defense of our laws, including seven out of nine Justices of the Supreme Court, will not defend them, then the fraud becomes institutionalized. There will be no remedy after the fact. Democrat-controlled cities and states will now be safe havens for arbitrary election rules that bake in the outcome. Chinese corruption and cyberwarfare in our election system will be enlarged and deepened, not countered and removed. No one who has looked honestly at what happened in this election will have any reason to expect that this country will have another fair election for at least the foreseeable future. We are accustomed to think that if we lose an election there will always be next time when we’ll have a chance to see our point of view prevail among the voters. It is beginning to seem though that after election 2020 there may well not be a next time. In the words attributed to Justice Clarence Thomas, “This is the end of democracy, John”

If you have been watching mainstream media, and believing what they tell you, then you might not have any idea of what I am talking about. The video below, by The Epoch Times, might help you understand.

