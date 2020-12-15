“wants it all made over new”

A Case for Jefferson by Robert Frost

Harrison loves my country too,

But wants it all made over new.

He’s Freudian Viennese by night.

By day he’s Marxian Muscovite.

It isn’t because he’s Russian Jew.

He’s Puritan Yankee through and through.

He dotes on Saturday pork and beans.

But his mind is hardly out of his teens:

With him the love of country means

Blowing it all to smithereens

And having it all made over new.

Robert Frost, Steeple Bush (1947)

