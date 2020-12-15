“Biden will never be considered the legitimate president”

“Biden will never be considered the legitimate president by the eighty million (not the 74 the left claims) people who did vote for Trump. Biden has always been a greedy power seeker, a liar, a plagiarist, a racist, a groper of women of all ages, and an all-around very nasty man. Ask anyone who knows him personally. And now we know that he and his family are nothing but grifters on a grand, global scale.

“There is no way Joe Biden was fairly elected. The left planned on cheating; they just did not plan on having to make it so obvious. Even big tech and the media, so deranged by Trump hatred, failed to realize how much most Americans came to love and respect this President.

“Obviously, Biden is not well, he is declining quickly. And now that the family’s illegal financial dealings around the world are coming to light, their allegiance and submission to China for example.

“Biden may have to resign (if inaugurated) within months. If that happens and the absurdly unqualified Harris becomes president, the America we knew and loved will be over. The US will be just another rough and brutal place run by some really awful people drunk on power. See Peter Weston’s short video to get a Brit’s perspective on the degeneration of our once democratic republic. And say a little prayer of sadness for all the judges who dismissed valid cases probably without reading them and for the wholesale failure of the Supreme Court of the US to do its due diligence and uphold the Constitution.”

Patricia McCarthy, American Thinker

Read the whole Article here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.