Dionysius: “”The name ‘cherubim'”

“The name ‘cherubim’ means ‘fullness of knowledge’ or ‘outpouring of wisdom’… The name cherubim signifies the power to know and to see God, to receive the greatest gifts of His light, to contemplate the divine splendor in primordial power, to be filled with the gifts that bring wisdom and to share these generously with subordinates as a part of the beneficent outpouring of His wisdom.”

St. Dionysius the Areopagite

