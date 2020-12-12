Cyril of Alexandria: “the infinite goodness of the divine nature”

“What was it… that was both willed and not willed by Christ? The treatment He bore at the hands of the Jews – the dishonour, the revilings and insults, the tortures and scourgings and spittings, and moreover the false charges, and last of all the death of the flesh. Christ bore these things willingly for our sake, but if it had been possible for Him to achieve what He earnestly desired for us without suffering, He would not have wished to suffer. But since the Jews were undoubtedly utterly intent on inflicting these things upon Him, He accepts that He has to suffer and turns what He does not will into what He wills, for the sake of the good that would ensue from His suffering. God the Father concurred with Him and consented that He should willingly undergo all things for the salvation of all. In this we see very clearly the infinite goodness of the divine nature, for it did not refuse to make that which was undesirable the object of its will for our sake.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.