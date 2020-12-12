Skip to content

Cyril of Alexandria: “the infinite goodness of the divine nature”

12 December 2020
tags: , ,

“What was it… that was both willed and not willed by Christ? The treatment He bore at the hands of the Jews – the dishonour, the revilings and insults, the tortures and scourgings and spittings, and moreover the false charges, and last of all the death of the flesh. Christ bore these things willingly for our sake, but if it had been possible for Him to achieve what He earnestly desired for us without suffering, He would not have wished to suffer. But since the Jews were undoubtedly utterly intent on inflicting these things upon Him, He accepts that He has to suffer and turns what He does not will into what He wills, for the sake of the good that would ensue from His suffering. God the Father concurred with Him and consented that He should willingly undergo all things for the salvation of all. In this we see very clearly the infinite goodness of the divine nature, for it did not refuse to make that which was undesirable the object of its will for our sake.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: