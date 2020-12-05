Cyril of Alexandria: “the Word who is by nature Life”

“We do not… say that God the Word who is from the Father was transformed into the nature of flesh, or that the flesh changed into the Word. For each remains what it is by nature and Christ is one from both. The Word was united with His own flesh in a transcendent manner that is beyond human understanding, and having, as it were, transferred the flesh wholly to Himself by that energy by which it lies in His power to give life to those things that lack life, He drove corruption out of our nature and also rid it of that which through sin has prevailed from of old, namely, death. Therefore He who eats the holy flesh of Christ has eternal life. For the flesh contains the Word who is by nature Life. That is why He says, ‘I will raise him up at the last day’ (Jn. 6:54). Instead of saying, ‘My body will raise him up,’ that is, will raise up the person who eats it, He has put in the word ‘I’, since He is not other than His own flesh – a view that is naturally unacceptable, for He utterly refuses to be divided into a pair of sons after the union. Therefore what He is saying is that I who have come to be in him, that is, through my flesh will raise him up who eats of it at the last day.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.