“because there was just too much at stake”
“So, as election day approached, things were looking good for the president. Indeed, as the results came in on election night, the president was headed for re-election. He was ahead in the electoral college, and had big leads in the handful of remaining states he needed to win.
“Then, suddenly, the counting stopped. Late at night, five decisive states announced at the same time that they stopped counting. Has the counting of votes ever stopped on election night in any election, let alone a presidential election? It’s as if, with a couple of minutes left to play in a basketball game, one team is way ahead and “running away with it,” and the other team is down and dejected, staring defeat in the face; and all of a sudden, the referees stop the game for the first time ever, and for no stated reason. Then they send the team that’s winning, home, blindfold them, and tie their hands; leave the trailing team on the court by itself, with control of the scoreboard and the keys; and ask them to send in the final score, whenever they want. If there were fans in the stands, they’d yell, “How much they payin’ you, ref?”’
Ayad Rahim, Frontpage Mag
At this point, anybody with a brain cell to spare should realise that the right is officially dead. The embarrassing “elections” debacle in the US proves what I’ve been saying for a long time: the left realised that they literally can do anything to us, without us reacting at all. We maybe will complaint a little, like a bullied village idiot: “huh, it ain’t right…. they, like, shouldn’t do that and stuff….”, and then retire to our shack, mumbling and shuffling our feet. They literally laugh in our face, they slap us, kick us in the nuts, pull our ears, spit in our eyes, and we insist on not reacting. “We are better than that. We are GOOD people, unlike them. THEY are the bad people”. Amazingly, the moronic right thinks that this is how they are going to win this war: by trying very hard to prove to the rest of the world that the right are good folks, they are not racists, as the left claim, that they are not heartless, greedy capitalists, or whatever the narrative of the day the leftist agitprop has created to malign their opponents. The right never fights, they are too busy screeching “we are the good guys”!!!”. As a result, the left have finalised their conquest, and the world has submerged in the dark, malodorous, nightmarish hell of communism. With the coup d’état the left just perpetrated in the US, the nightmare will materialise a lot sooner, and there is no resistance to speak of. Yes, there are some disorganised dissidence, silenced by the left one person at a time, given that there is no structure nor organisation in this dissidence. There are occasional explosions of public indignation, that takes form of street demonstrations, totally useless and laughable, if you ask me. No peaceful demonstration made a tyranny fall, ever. Only brute force and a decisive, fast action. Ask Franco or Pinochet, the ONLY two right wing figures in history who actually fought the left and won.
Unfortunately, there is no other Franco or Pinochet in sight, and the left is advancing its diabolical cause with the speed of light with virtually no resistance from the forces of Good. I’m afraid they ARE going to win, and humanity will be enslaved in the reality that the likes of Orwell or Huxley couldn’t envision in their worst nightmares.
The game is over, looks like, I don’t see a single shred of evidence, a single event, a single piece of data that would give me a microscopic particle of hope. I’m afraid, this is pretty much over.
P.S.: Qantas just announced that they will make the proof of COVID vaccination mandatory in order to fly with them. Fasten your seatbelts, it’s accelerating beyond my worst fears.
Gotta say, I’ve also been stunned by how out touch a lot of us are about Trump retaining power. I had lots of hope in the first couple weeks following the 3rd, but it’s obvious now, we could dump definitive proof of abundant enough election fraud to swing the election, and nothing would be done. Nothing. The ppl don’t have power in this country. The elite class and Democrats do, and lots pf Republicans aid them.