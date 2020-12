Peter of Damaskos: “we resent abandoning our own desires”

“We have to make strenuous efforts when we first try to return from where we fell. For we resent abandoning our own desires, and we think that we can carry out both God’s wishes and our own ? which is impossible. Our Lord Himself said, ‘I have come to do, not My own will, but the will of the Father who sent Me’ (cf. Jn. 6:38).”

St. Peter of Damaskos, The Philokalia

