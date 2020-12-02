Skip to content

“foolish Wuhan virus restrictions”

2 December 2020
“The ignorance and the lies concerning the Wuhan virus can’t continue much longer, because time is simply revealing the truth about it.  As we continue to suffer under foolish Wuhan virus restrictions, and as many parts of the U.S. — especially those under the rule of Democrats — are again ramping up the shutdowns and the lockdowns, more and more Americans are beginning to see what many of us have long known: the Wuhan virus data simply don’t match the Wuhan virus hysteria.  The evidence of this continues to pile up. “

Trevor Thomas, The American Thinker

from → Politics/Current events
